FCC adopts new alert code for missing and endangered persons

Wireless phone, TV, and radio alerts could help raise public awareness of the thousands of missing indigenous persons

WASHINGTON - The Federal Communications Commission today voted to establish a new alert code to help save missing and endangered persons by delivering critical alert messages to the public over television, radio, and wireless phones. In 2023, more than 188,000 people went missing who fall outside of the criteria for AMBER Alerts.

The new alert code adopted today will be particularly beneficial to Tribal communities, where American Indians and Alaska Natives are at a disproportionate risk of violence, murder, or vanishing.

The new missing and endangered persons alerts within the nation’s Emerge...