Fitch affirms 'AAAf/S1' county investment pool rating

25th year in a row top rating earned by San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the 'AAAf/S1' rating on the San Diego County Investment Pool.

This marks the 25th year in a row the county's investment pool has received a AAA rating, which is the highest rating category. The 'AAAf' rating reflects the investment portfolio's vulnerability to losses and is based on the actual and expected credit quality of the portfolio's investments. The 'S1' Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating reflects the low sensitivity of the portfolio to market risk.

"Our investment pool reached $...