Jumper Incident Causes Major Traffic Disruption on SR-78 and Interstate 15

All lanes are being reported as open by the CHP as of 6:55 am. A woman has been taken into custody and is receiving help.

______________________________________

An early morning incident involving a person reportedly attempting to jump from an overpass on State Route 78 (SR-78) in Oceanside led to significant traffic disruptions on Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) first received reports at approximately 4:53 a.m. of an individual standing on the Rock Springs Road overpass above westbound SR-78, near the intersection with Interstate 15 (I-15). Authorities quickly responded, shutting down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of SR-78 to manage the situation and divert traffic.

Emergency personnel, including multiple CHP units, arrived on the scene, where they worked to divert traffic onto northbound and southbound I-15. By 6:00 a.m., crews were actively setting up closures for the northbound I-15 transition to eastbound SR-78 to prevent additional vehicles from entering the area.

A SigAlert was issued for the westbound lanes of SR-78 at Broadway around 5:21 a.m., advising motorists of the closure and resulting delays. The situation prompted a coordinated response from multiple agencies, including the Escondido Police Department, which was involved in securing the area.

The status of the individual and the ongoing investigation has not been released. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes as authorities worked to resolve the incident and restore normal traffic flow.