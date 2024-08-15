Nonprofits launch inaugural "ID Bank" program for people experiencing homelessness

SAN DIEGO – Local nonprofits officially launched a new document acquisition and storage service on July 30 for San Diegans experiencing homelessness.

The “ID Bank” – a collaborative initiative between Think Dignity and the Regional Task Force on Homelessness – held its inaugural event July 30 at the Third Avenue Charitable Organization in downtown San Diego. During this event, the ID Bank assisted 16 people experiencing homelessness with acquiring and storing IDs and related vital documents.

“We recognized that not having these documents is one of the greatest barriers preventing people experi...