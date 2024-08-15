Pala Rez Radio takes advantage of county fair retro theme

The theme of the 2024 San Diego County Fair was "Let's Go Retro," and Pala Rez Radio was able to take advantage of the theme during the radio station's two days at this year's county fair.

"It worked well for us," said Pala Rez Radio Station Manager John Fox.

Pala Rez Radio was at the county fair June 12 and June 19. "It was all right. We were a little understaffed. We had to cancel the third day," Fox said. The station initially also planned to broadcast from the county fair June 26. "It's really too much for one person to do alone," Fox said.

Fox himself was unable to be in Del Mar for eithe...