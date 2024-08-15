SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

August 2

800 blk S. Wisconsin St. Simple battery and vandalism [$400 or more]

1100 blk. S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious person - Disorderly conduct: Intox drug with alcohol

August 3

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault with deadly weapon - Attempted murder: assault with deadly weapon: possible great bodily injury - severe laceration

400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician

August 5

1400 blk. Banyan Rd. Temporary Restraining Order - Violate domestic violence court order

4400 blk. Ramona Dr. Annoying/harassing communication - Annoying phone call obscene/threatening- Intimidation

1400 blk. Chariot Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

300 blk. E. Alvarado St. Sex crime against a child

August 6

35800 blk Blue Breton Dr. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Misc. incidents

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 (2) Arrests - Suspicious vehicle - (2) Felony other agency’s warrant

1200 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrest-Suspicious Vehicle- (1) Posses/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance and paraphernalia, possess controlled substance for sale (2) Trans/etc controlled subs

500 blk. Teran Dr. Battery - Battery on person

2300 blk. Paige Cir. Petty Theft

400 blk. Ammunition Rd. Kidnapping

August 7

4000 blk Monserate Hill Rd. Burglary - Commercial

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

200 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

W. Aviation / S. Wisconsin Arrest - Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct: alcohol

******* Violate domestic violence court order - Kidnapping with possible internal injury

200 blk W. College St. Cornerstone Baptist Church Arrest- Special detail- Misd cite and release on active warrant

Lilac Bridge. W. Lilac Rd. / NB Interstate 15 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

500 blk. Ammunition Rd. Simple battery

August 8

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Embezzle leased/rented vehicle, possess controlled substance/paraphernalia

2900 blk Vista Del Rio Theft by use of access card information

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Assault to commit rape

200 blk S. Brandon Rd. Theft from elder/dependent adult by caretaker [over $950]

3900 blk Reche Rd. Fraud - Knowingly use personal identifying information to commit a violation

E. Mission Rd. / Santa Margarita Dr. Rape

200 blk E. Clemmens Ln. Medical Examiners case - Death

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Felony other agency’s warrant

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance and controlled paraphernalia

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Simple battery

1000 blk Iowa St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

August 9

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

35100 blk Persano Pl. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, elder abuse/neglect, disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol

200 S. Stage Coach Ln. Grand theft: money/labor/property

S. Mission Rd. / Winterhaven Rd. Arrest - Felony other agency’s warrant

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

300 blk E. Mission Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: violate protective order

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft

August 10

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Vandalism and apparent minor injury

900 blk Stewart Crest Rd. Missing person at risk - Missing adult

4900 blk Sweetgrass Ln. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

1000 blk E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle

1400 blk Chariot Ct. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

August 11

700 blk Convertible Ln. Arrest - Display of weapon in threatening manner - Assault with deadly weapon: firearm on person

1800 blk Davis Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

August 12

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

N. Mission Rd. / W. Alvarado St. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol

1300 blk Calle Tecalote Elder/dependent adult abuse

******* Village News has excluded the approx. location of crime to protect the victims