SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
August 2
800 blk S. Wisconsin St. Simple battery and vandalism [$400 or more]
1100 blk. S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious person - Disorderly conduct: Intox drug with alcohol
August 3
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault with deadly weapon - Attempted murder: assault with deadly weapon: possible great bodily injury - severe laceration
400 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician
August 5
1400 blk. Banyan Rd. Temporary Restraining Order - Violate domestic violence court order
4400 blk. Ramona Dr. Annoying/harassing communication - Annoying phone call obscene/threatening- Intimidation
1400 blk. Chariot Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
300 blk. E. Alvarado St. Sex crime against a child
August 6
35800 blk Blue Breton Dr. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Misc. incidents
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 (2) Arrests - Suspicious vehicle - (2) Felony other agency’s warrant
1200 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrest-Suspicious Vehicle- (1) Posses/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance and paraphernalia, possess controlled substance for sale (2) Trans/etc controlled subs
500 blk. Teran Dr. Battery - Battery on person
2300 blk. Paige Cir. Petty Theft
400 blk. Ammunition Rd. Kidnapping
August 7
4000 blk Monserate Hill Rd. Burglary - Commercial
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
200 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
W. Aviation / S. Wisconsin Arrest - Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct: alcohol
******* Violate domestic violence court order - Kidnapping with possible internal injury
200 blk W. College St. Cornerstone Baptist Church Arrest- Special detail- Misd cite and release on active warrant
Lilac Bridge. W. Lilac Rd. / NB Interstate 15 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
500 blk. Ammunition Rd. Simple battery
August 8
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Embezzle leased/rented vehicle, possess controlled substance/paraphernalia
2900 blk Vista Del Rio Theft by use of access card information
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Assault to commit rape
200 blk S. Brandon Rd. Theft from elder/dependent adult by caretaker [over $950]
3900 blk Reche Rd. Fraud - Knowingly use personal identifying information to commit a violation
E. Mission Rd. / Santa Margarita Dr. Rape
200 blk E. Clemmens Ln. Medical Examiners case - Death
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Felony other agency’s warrant
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance and controlled paraphernalia
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Simple battery
1000 blk Iowa St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
August 9
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
35100 blk Persano Pl. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury, elder abuse/neglect, disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol
200 S. Stage Coach Ln. Grand theft: money/labor/property
S. Mission Rd. / Winterhaven Rd. Arrest - Felony other agency’s warrant
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
300 blk E. Mission Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court: violate protective order
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft
August 10
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Vandalism and apparent minor injury
900 blk Stewart Crest Rd. Missing person at risk - Missing adult
4900 blk Sweetgrass Ln. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
1000 blk E. Mission Rd. Petty theft - From vehicle
1400 blk Chariot Ct. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
August 11
700 blk Convertible Ln. Arrest - Display of weapon in threatening manner - Assault with deadly weapon: firearm on person
1800 blk Davis Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
August 12
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
N. Mission Rd. / W. Alvarado St. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: intoxicating drug with alcohol
1300 blk Calle Tecalote Elder/dependent adult abuse
