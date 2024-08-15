Single-Vehicle accident reported on I-15 south of Mission Rd.

At approximately 7:28 PM, a single-vehicle traffic collision was reported on northbound Interstate 15. The vehicle involved experienced significant front-end damage and spun out after colliding with the center divider.

Incident Details:

Time of Incident: 7:28 PM

Type of Incident: Solo Vehicle Traffic Collision

Damage Reported: Front-end damage; vehicle spun out.

Lane Status: Unknown if any lanes are currently blocked.

Response:

7:30 PM: First unit was assigned and dispatched to the scene.

7:31 PM: Additional units were assigned and en route to assist with the accident.

Emergency responders are currently en route to the scene to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when traveling through the area as the situation is being managed.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.