Traffic Collision Causes Major Delays on I-15 Near Lilac Bridge

BREAKING NEWS: A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the northbound I-15 near the Lilac Bridge this afternoon, leading to significant traffic delays and emergency response. The incident was reported at approximately 3:40 p.m.

According to initial CHP reports, the collision involved at least five vehicles, with one vehicle flipping over after hitting a hill. The flipped vehicle reportedly rolled multiple times before coming to a stop. The vehicles involved include a gray Tesla and a Nissan, among others.

Emergency services, including fire and medical teams, were dispatched to the scene shortly after the collision was reported. By 3:47 p.m., several units had arrived on scene to manage the situation and provide assistance.

The collision has resulted in the closure of the slow lane, and traffic is backed up as responders work to clear the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the northbound I-15 near the Lilac Road Bridge until further notice.

No further details on injuries have been released at this time.