Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Traffic Collision Causes Major Delays on I-15 Near Lilac Bridge

Villag News -AC Investigations | Last updated Aug 20, 2024 4:27pm0
Share
Village News/AC Investigations photo count

A multiple vehicle crash on NB I-15 near Lilac Bridge has traffic snarled. One car turned over at least three times, according to reporting parties to the CHP. First responders are on the scene and transporting people to a nearby hospital.

Village News/AC Investigations photo count

A multiple vehicle crash on NB I-15 near Lilac Bridge has traffic snarled. One car turned over at least three times, according to reporting parties to the CHP. First responders are on the scene and transporting people to a nearby hospital.

BREAKING NEWS: A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the northbound I-15 near the Lilac Bridge this afternoon, leading to significant traffic delays and emergency response. The incident was reported at approximately 3:40 p.m.

According to initial CHP reports, the collision involved at least five vehicles, with one vehicle flipping over after hitting a hill. The flipped vehicle reportedly rolled multiple times before coming to a stop. The vehicles involved include a gray Tesla and a Nissan, among others.

Emergency services, including fire and medical teams, were dispatched to the scene shortly after the collision was reported. By 3:47 p.m., several units had arrived on scene to manage the situation and provide assistance.

The collision has resulted in the closure of the slow lane, and traffic is backed up as responders work to clear the area. Motorists are advised to avoid the northbound I-15 near the Lilac Road Bridge until further notice.

No further details on injuries have been released at this time.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/21/2024 07:51