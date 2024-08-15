Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two men arrested after alleged strong-arm robbery call

Julie Reeder -AC Investigations | Last updated Aug 16, 2024 8:28pm0
One of the men was detained and arrested after a strong-arm robbery call at a Fallbrook Liquor store this afternoon about 1:30 PM.

One of the men was detained and questioned after a strong-arm robbery call at a Fallbrook Liquor store this afternoon about 1:30 PM.

One of the men on the ground being cuffed and arrested after a strong-arm robbery call at a Fallbrook Liquor store this afternoon about 1:30 PM.

One of the two men was detained and arrested after a strong-arm robbery call at a Fallbrook Liquor store this afternoon about 1:30 PM.

At about 12:43 pm today, Sheriffs responded to a strong-arm robbery call in the 1000 BLK of S. Main Ave. where the reporting party was in a physical altercation with the suspects who were reported to be stealing alcohol. The suspects left on foot and were found by Sheriffs deputies. The reporting party identified the suspects and they were taken into custody, according to SDSO Lt. Chandroo. One of the men Anthony Demo was arrested on a felony drunk in public charge. Village News is following up on the identity of the other suspect and his charges.

This is an early version story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.

The arrest of one of the men.

https://youtu.be/gfpahZsb6yM

 

