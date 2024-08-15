Vehicle fire on E. Mission fully engulfs pickup truck

At approximately 8:24 PM, a red Chevrolet pickup truck caught fire on the side of the road near Mission and Stage Coach, close to an area of dry brush. According to reports, the vehicle was initially pulled over when flames were noticed coming from underneath.

https://youtu.be/PMqp2lqtk-4

The situation quickly escalated, with flames engulfing the vehicle entirely by 8:33 PM. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) received multiple notifications about the incident, and emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The fire department arrived shortly after and began to address the fully engulfed vehicle fire, which posed a significant risk due to the nearby dry brush.

At 8:35 PM, a tow truck was requested to remove the vehicle from the scene. Emergency units remained on-site to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and that the area was safe.

The incident did not result in any reported injuries, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.