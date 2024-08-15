Woodturning: Transforming the lives of veterans

Transitioning from military to civilian life can be a difficult process for many veterans. According to PEW Research Center, those who have suffered serious injuries have a 58% chance of experiencing an easy re-entry, down from 77%. To address this issue, Turn Around for Veterans (TAV) aims to provide support in their own unique way.

TAV, a program created by members of the San Diego Woodturners (SDW), believe that woodturning can serve as a form of therapy for injured servicemembers and veterans. Their website notes, "they saw the potential for not just crafting wood but also crafting a renew...