Worker of the week bakes and volunteers

Village News/David Landry photo
Jenni Balbier is a baker making macarons, a French pastry, for Savvy Macs which is located at 936 East Mission Road. Balbier has been with Savvy Macs for one year and loves it there. She was born in Riverside and received her associates degree in business administration from Mt. San Jacinto College in Menifee. Her goal is to return to school for a degree in business management. In 2015, she moved to Fallbrook because she wanted to be closer to her husband, Luke Balbier who was then in the Marines based on Camp Pendleton; now he works for BMW of Escondido. Balbier volunteers her time on base for a nonprofit group called Warrior Avenues helping setting up events for home coming veterans in different units. She also volunteers at PTSA Fallbrook High community services. On her off time, her hobbies are basket weaving, reverse- tie-dye and ceramics to pass any time away.
