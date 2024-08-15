Kicking It Around the swamp Part 1

Over the coming weeks, I invite readers to withhold comments until the end of this series. Hear me out. Open your mind to consider my summary of the past four years. Is it fact or fiction?

This hypothesis is strictly mine. Only time will prove me very wrong or right. Just don’t send me hate mail. If you believe me wacko, crazed, or top lofty, get your revenge by using my columns to line the bottom of your bird’s cage.

There seems to be two groups of Americans. My group works in private industry. We start and run small businesses. We hire people and pay their wages. We take out loans to fund our service trucks and inventories. We keep our word and pay our bills. We are willing pay to send our kids to Christian schools.

Our businesses provide services. We’re plumbers, electricians, car builders. We’re cops and soldiers. Firemen and nurses. We work with our hands. We make things. We fix things. Our families are stewards of the land. We care for our livestock and they poop. We grow the food that feeds the world.

Because we nurture and care for animals, we believe in the sanctity of a fetus, be it bovine, equine, or human. While some of us do make it to college, too frequently that privilege isn’t affordable, so we get jobs. We go to church. Men remove their hats when the flag passes. We cover our hearts when reciting the pledge. And we can never get through the “Star-Spangled Banner” without choking up.

The other group, the rest of Americans, make it to the campus, but too often, expect my group to pay their tuition. (And some of them aren’t even Americans!)

Commonly they get those “good paying government jobs” inside our state or federal agencies. They are clerks with civil servant status demanding raises because of tenure instead of performance. Some become teachers. Which doesn’t make them saints. Most teachers are dedicated educators while some, too often, at the university level, preach socialist doctrine and show disrespect for American values while cashing hefty paychecks.

Other folks find their way to the public trough commanding a lifetime paycheck in the political arena. Lastly there is a group of Americans who feel they are the entitled and need not work. These people are not in my group.

Inner cities have different problems than the country, but without vibrant downtown businesses, a city’s economy falters. It takes civil obedience enforced by laws and rules to achieve and maintain prosperity.

Let’s get started.

If you’re not from The Big Apple, you may not know The Donald was the “darling of New York” for more than 30 years. He was New York City’s own special celebrity. He moved amongst Presidents and Kings. Every mainline hostess knew her event wouldn’t get top-tier press coverage unless The Donald showed up. He was New York’s Goodwill Ambassador and Bad Boy rolled into one. The press along with everyone else loved him. Until.

All of that changed when he and Melania took that fateful ride down the escalator in Trump Tower in 2015. To my knowledge it was the first, though not last, time in America’s history that our trusted news anchors started lying to us. Our country was introduced to “fake news.” The persons appointed by President Obama to top media jobs were espousing hyperbole in place of truth. The jackals started circling.

Which explains what happened by the time Trump won his election, America had a champion and the Democrats had a sworn enemy.

Not since give em-hell-Harry (Truman) have Americans been given the truth from the lips of a Democrat.

Things I know about Donald Trump. He is brash. Outspoken. He is unapologetic. He doesn’t sugarcoat the truth. Ever. Ok, he can be vulgar. He is raw. Unfiltered. And fiercely patriotic.

Because if you think for one minute this country was settled by gentlemen, you’d be badly mistaken. Had our forefathers not been independent jerks, we’d still be sipping tea like the Canadians. As history reports, our forefathers dumped the tea into Boston Harbor. My group of Americans are rough speaking, hard-working-bad asses just like The Donald.

If you know anything, you know we’ve been called “ugly Americans” across Europe. And for the most part, we just don’t care. We also know when their ass is in a sling, it’s the same “ugly Americans” they’ll beg to save the day. The same leaders who call us crass would not survive without us. They know it. We know it. It takes a strong American presence to keep us out of World War III.

By the time our new politically-inexperienced President lifted his hand from the swearing-in bible, the rabid Obama press was frothing at the mouth.

Donald Trump scared all of the DC insiders because he preached term limits. He was a threat to every Congressional maggot. Deserted by his own Republican Congress, that turd Paul Ryan sat back and waited for him to falter.

Instead, he started building the wall.

As the other side of the aisle went for his throat attacking him with more lies, Hillary’s fake Soviet dossiers led to the three-year Muller Independent Counsel investigation, he moved forward with his campaign promises.

Meanwhile, The Dem’s, continued their “misdirection campaign” to cover up their own dirty dealings. Congressional panels subpoenaed his sons, Eric and Don Jr. and his daughter, Ivanka and her husband, they pulled in everyone but his dog.

To further their attack, naturally, they weaponized the IRS and continued to persecute him with reports that screamed “Russia, Russia, Russia.” The media followed in lock step.

D.C. rotters kept pouring on the heat. They wasted millions and millions of our tax dollars trying to find impeachable offenses. Along the way, they illegally tapped his telephones and sent his business partners to prison.

All of it ended because Donald Trump was not guilty of anything; yet no one has been punished for lying about him under oath.

All the while, through everything, year in, year out, President Trump kept building the wall.

While sauntering toward the Martha Vineyard ferry, his deposed predecessor laid down his parting shot in January 2016, saying smugly, “Good luck with that.”

But apparently, Trump didn’t get the slam, because unafraid of threats, he used Air Force One for government work and flew across the Pacific, met with North Korea’s leader Kim Jung Un, and the threats stopped. That’s what men do.

To be cont’d Aug. 29.