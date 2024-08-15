Let's think about this

This election is the most important of our lifetime, it is not a popularity contest.... and here is the question – Do we want a seasoned warrior who fights for us and "tells' it like it is"? or do we want a "politician who avoids the press and when engaging with the media tells us what they think we want to hear?

President Trump is followed by at least 75 million voters who embrace his powerful leadership and are so grateful that he, by the grace of God, survived the assassination attempt in July.

We recognize his many accomplishments revealed in his first four years, economic health, secure borders, energy independence, a stable world, the Abraham Accord and many more.

I thought long and hard about responding to the venomous diatribe of the July 18 opinion piece titled "The Not So Grand Party,” but I have concluded that it is not worth my time or energy. I'll just consider the source!

While President Trump's accomplishments are many, the opposition is fraught with troubling items. Kamala Harris has done nothing notable as Vice President and as border czar (I hate that Russian expression). She has not only failed as the border czar, but her tenure in California is abysmal. She held many important positions in California and just take a look at it (homelessness, drugs, extremely open borders inviting human trafficking and more).

Her choice for VP is as bad; Tim Walz fiddled while Minneapolis burned and his wife kept windows open so she could smell the burning tires. This Democrat ticket is so liberal and dangerous that we will be headed for socialism, if they are elected. We need the common sense strength of President Donald J. Trump to set this country back on the right path.

Why haven't I left California? Some of us have to stay and fight for what used to be a beautiful and prosperous state. I was born here, left at age 26, lived in New Mexico and Texas, never thought I'd be back, but I've been back since 1989 and will keep fighting to help it return to the way it used to be.

The liberal direction of governance after the governorship of Ronald Reagan has made California deteriorate and now Newsom is aiming for President of the United States. Can you imagine?

Pray, think, vote; God bless America.

Orolie Gubser