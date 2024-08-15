Politicians are making life more difficult

Last week, the Wall Street Journal highlighted California's alarming rise in energy prices. They shared the story of resident Jessica Simpson Nehrer, who lives in Borrego Springs. She has seen her electricity soar to $1,873.90 in June, far exceeding her $1,200 rent and around double what it was two summers ago.

According to U.S. News & World Report, San Diego was named the Most Expensive Place to Live last year. We all feel the pinch of this every single day. California is also neck and neck with Hawaii for the most expensive gas prices in the nation.

It doesn't need to be this way. These issues are policy driven. Local and state politicians must hear from us and understand that their policies harm most people.

In the case of electricity, our transition from reliable energy sources has been too rapid, moving towards options that produce less electricity. We need a balanced energy grid that invests in the future, whether hydrogen, nuclear, or solar power, but also doesn't crush San Diegans with high prices.

In other areas, the government must get out of the way. Continuing to raise the gas price in California, once again with another tax early this summer, only pushes the burden on working families and seniors on fixed incomes. When it comes to building, government costs and fees make housing unaffordable for most families.

Take, for example, the impact of the state's regulatory environment on small businesses. The cost of compliance with myriad regulations – from labor laws to environmental mandates – has driven many small business owners to the brink of closure. This not only stifles entrepreneurship but also reduces job opportunities for residents.

Moreover, the bureaucratic red tape involved in getting permits for home renovations or new construction projects is another area where government regulation hurts families. The lengthy and expensive process delays projects and drives up costs, making it harder for families to improve their homes or move into new ones.

We need our politicians to prioritize practical solutions over extreme regulations.

A balanced approach that considers the immediate needs of residents while planning for a sustainable future is crucial. It's time for local and state leaders to listen to their constituents and make changes that will benefit everyone in San Diego and beyond.