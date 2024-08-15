Senate Republicans gain a seat

Great news! State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil just changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Senate Republican Caucus.

In Senator Alvarado-Gil’s words, “The Democratic Party is unrecognizable to what I once knew and lacks the will to fix the problems plaguing this state. I cannot stand by a party that ignores the will of the people and disregards the core American values that my very community supports and believes in.”

It takes courage to stand up to the supermajority in California and Senator Alvarado-Gil has what it takes. Her record on tackling crime, protecting communities from sexually violent predators, and prioritizing her constituents speaks for itself.

Senate Republicans are committed to addressing the real issues facing communities across the state and look forward to adding an eager spitfire like Senator Alvarado-Gil to the cause.

It’s no secret that California’s political landscape is heavily weighted to the left, but with increasing attention on issues worsened by Democrat policies, we can continue making strides in our fight. The pendulum is swinging in this great state.

If we’re going to fix California, we need pragmatic leaders like Senator Alvarado-Gil who have seen firsthand the impact of the supermajority’s policies on communities and want to change it for the better. For anyone else who might be tired of witnessing the supermajority run this state into the ground, we have a seat at our table for you, too.

It is an honor to serve as your State Senator.