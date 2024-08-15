The continued battle against big tech censorship and the fight for free speech

GARM dismantles itself after threat of lawsuit

In a significant week for tech and censorship, the spotlight has been on the relentless efforts of big tech to control and silence several conservative voices. As companies like Breitbart, The Daily Wire, and PragerU continue to face unprecedented challenges, questions have arisen about the implications of the recent GARM lawsuit and the broader antitrust battle.

This week, we've seen a victory – one that, while not the biggest, is undeniably important. It signals a shift in understanding, as more people recognize that the self-appointed monitors of the internet are not the guardians of truth they claim to be.

Instead, they are gatekeepers, attempting to bankrupt companies that dare to dissent from the mainstream narrative or whatever product or messaging they desire the public to have or not have.

The GARM lawsuit is a critical turning point. The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) sounds noble and ethical, but in reality, it's part of the World Federation of Advertisers – a huge monopoly controlling about 90% of online ads.

This group's true aim is to choke conservative media by pressuring advertisers to boycott outlets like Breitbart. Jim Jordan's Congressional investigation uncovered damning evidence: these companies weren't just concerned with "responsible media"; they wanted to crush voices they didn't agree with.

When Elon Musk decided to push back, he exposed them. Twitter, now X, rejoined GARM only to find that the organization was actively targeting them for conservative content. Musk's response was not just to expose this bias but to fight back legally – a move that companies like Breitbart simply have not been able to do.

After filing the lawsuit, GARM immediately closed its doors.

But the battle is far from over. While GARM has folded, the World Federation of Advertisers still looms large, and new censorship entities are likely already in the making. The interconnectedness of these censorship efforts is staggering.

Publicis, for example, is involved with both GARM and NewsGuard, another entity notorious for censoring conservative outlets. NewsGuard, in turn, is deeply embedded with institutions like teachers' unions, extending their reach into the education system.

These battles are not just about individual companies; they're about preserving free speech itself. When entities like GARM, NewsGuard, and others collaborate to silence dissenting voices, they undermine the very foundations of American democracy – the First Amendment. The censorship we face today is part of a broader globalist agenda, where a select few seek to control the narrative, stifling any opposition to their power.

While we celebrate victories like the GARM lawsuit, we must remain vigilant. The forces of censorship are well-funded and deeply entrenched. But as long as there are people willing to fight, as long as there are voices speaking out, the battle for free speech will continue.

And in that fight, we must remember that the First Amendment is not just a legal principle – it is the lifeblood of our freedom. It’s for hard conversations, tough conversations and unpopular and uncomfortable conversations.

More conversation is the answer, not censoring. Censorship is for illegal activities like child pornography, not legal conversations about politics, religion, health, etc.