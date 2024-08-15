The problem with today's grocery stores

Things I miss and don't miss about grocery shopping. Being a baby boomer, one thing that I don't miss while grocery shopping in the 1960's is that smoking in the stores is no longer allowed. Growing up, I think about half of the shoppers smoked while filling their carts. That's now gone and that's a breath of fresh air.

There are, however, a couple of things that I miss while grocery shopping in the 1960's. Back then the store employees stocked the shelves at night so the aisles were free to roam while shopping, Now, when I go shopping at the local Albertsons almost every aisle has a store employee or a vendor with pallets of goods blocking the aisles.

The other item that I miss is that there were not any so called personal shoppers. As if the pallets of goods blocking the aisles wasn't bad enough, now you are blocked even more by the stores multiple personal shoppers dragging around their large carts.

Not that I would rate grocery shopping as a truly enjoyable experience, but any enjoyment that could be derived from it has been all but destroyed. The grocery stores need to go back to putting shoppers first.

William Larsen