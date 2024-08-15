California awards nearly $20 million in grants to tribes to support Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person investigations

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced July 11 that the state has awarded almost $20 million in grants to 18 Native American tribes in California to support their efforts addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis.

“Too many Native people, many of them women and girls, are missing with no answer. Behind each Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person case is a family and community grieving a loved one. These grants will support tribal governments in helping those families find peace – and in stemming this tragic epidemic,” said Newsom.

The California Board of State a...