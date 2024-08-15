Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Feeding San Diego debuts new comic book featuring hunger action heroes created by two local students

Winning students pose with the actors portraying their comic book characters, from left, Aiden Prior, Hunger Halter, Sirenna Ascencio and Summer Moore. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego, the county's leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, announces the release of its new comic book "Hunger Action Heroes Unite!"

The book, now available on the nonprofit's website, https://feedingsandiego.org/, features Hunger Halter and Demeter, two characters originally developed by local students who won an art contest held by the organization in collaboration with the Comic-Con Museum. It serves as an integral tool to educate youth about the problem of food insecurity and ultimately inspire them to act.

