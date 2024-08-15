Supervisors approve rezone, use permit for Temecula Creek Cottages

A rezone, general plan amendment, and Conditional Use Permit for Temecula Creek Cottages was approved during the July 30 Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The 5-0 vote changed the zoning from Rural Residential (R-R) to Scenic Highway Commercial (C‑P‑S) and the land use designation from Rural: Rural Mountainous (R:RM) to Community Development: Commercial Retail (CD:CR).

The Conditional Use Permit allows the existing Temecula Creek Cottages as a temporary lodging rental for six cottages and allows for a special event facility which would host weddings and other events of a similar s...