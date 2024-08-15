Four FHS graduates on Oceanside rugby team which reached national finals

Four players on the Oceanside Chiefs Rugby Club which reached the USA Club Rugby national championship match graduated from Fallbrook High School.

Sierra Arteaga, who graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2015, was the primary captain of the Oceanside Chiefs in 2024. Oscar Ruvalcaba, who was one of Arteaga’s Fallbrook High School rugby club teammates and also graduated from the school in 2015, was a member of this year’s Oceanside Chiefs team.

The Chiefs players also included 2015 Fallbrook High School graduate Jack Jones, who was a track and field teammate of Arteaga and Ruvalcaba but did n...