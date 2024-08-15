Girl softball registration has started

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Girls Softball Fall registration is open but will soon close! You can register online at https://presidentfgs.wixsite.com/fallbrooksoftball or you can register in person this Monday, Aug. 19 between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Walk up registration will take place at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road.

This is our last registration before the season starts on the week of Aug. 26. Age divisions range from 5-14 years old. 6U will only have practices at Ingold while ages 8U-14U will play double headers Sunday games in neighboring North County communities with no home games.

Visit our website for more details. Fallbrook Girls softball serves the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, Pala, De Luz, Camp Pendleton and Horse Creek Ranch.

The season runs September through November and is a great season for first time players! New players must provide copies of their birth certificates. We need coaches and we will train!

For any questions please call 760-641-0607 or email [email protected]. You can find us on Facebook and Instagram @fallbrookgirlssoftball.

Submitted by Fallbrook Girls Softball.