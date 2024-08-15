Sports park makes enhancements to Ingold Park

count
Community Benefit Program committee member Leticia Maldonado-Stamos, center, gets an update on the parking lot resurfacing project underway at the Ingold Sports Park in Fallbrook from Josh Guerrettaz, left, and Bryan Hanewinckel. Hanewinckel, the president of the Fallbrook Sports Association and Guerrettaz, the operations director, manage the FSA, the steward of Ingold Sports Park. The FSA received a $32,975 award from the Fallbrook Public Utility District Community Benefit Program for the Ingold Park project. The award represents one of seven 2024 projects funded by this new FPUD program. Village News/Courtesy photo
Reader Comments(0)