4 considerations for an inherited home

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Inheriting a property from a loved one can bring with it a lot of complicated emotions and decisions.
Do you keep it in the family or sell it? If you choose the latter, there are a number of factors to consider before moving forward.
If the property is in probate, there will be a legal proceeding to determine how assets of the estate are handled â€“ and that could take a while. If not, you may be able to move forward with listing the home.
Beyond that, you should also take into account:
â€¢ Potential taxes: When you sell a property, youâ€™ll typically owe capital gains taxes unless youâ€™re immediatel...
Reader Comments(0)