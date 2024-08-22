Alec Charles Mayall, born June 4,1985, died July 25, 2024. He was born and raised in Hemet, California.

After graduating with Honors from Hemet High School, he attended Cal Poly University San Luis Obispo graduating with degrees in Horticulture and Computer Engineering.

With his love of nature and agriculture he opened his own company in 2014. He specialized in Avocado Grove management in Fallbrook, Temecula, DeLuz, Valley Center and surrounding numerous areas.

Alec was a warm giving person. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.

He is survived by his Mom, Candy Murray; sister Aimee Murray, Dad Phil Murray, brothers Chase and Justin Murray, sister Lyndsay Beeson and Aunt Pam Teal.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m., at Fallbrook Estate, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, Fallbrook, CA. Please join us.