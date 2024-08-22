Delinquent property taxpayers can pay now to avoid more penalties

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is urging delinquent property taxpayers to pay now or incur more penalties. Last week, his office began mailing 27,295 defaulted tax bills, totaling $189,584,845.88 in unpaid taxes, to property owners who have not paid their prior year property taxes.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office sent reminder notices to late taxpayers in May, warning them that they will have to pay more if their taxes go into default. The parcels that remained unpaid will receive their defaulted bill in the days.

“The deadline to pay was June 30,” sai...