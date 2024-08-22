Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook A Leer holds 20th anniversary celebration

Event emcees, from left, STEM Elementary School Principal Ana Arias and student Evelyn Vargas present founder Leticia Maldonado Stamos with 20th anniversary recognition.

FALLBROOK – The 20th annual Fallbrook A Leer/Reading & Family Literacy Project, Cesar Chavez Day of Service & Learning was held on Saturday, July 27 at Maie Ellis Elementary School.

With nearly 200 participants, this was another successful day. This annual event holds an important impact on the local community and features Manuel Bernal, president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, as keynote speaker. He highlighted his personal experiences as a first-generation immigrant, with an emphasis on education, as well as the important work being done by the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

Program emcees includ...

 

