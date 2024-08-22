FCAT meeting to be about the Buena Vista Lagoon Restoration

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) will present a talk on Restoring the Buena Vista Lagoon to improve coastal estuarine habitat and climate change resiliency on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The Buena Vista Lagoon is a 206 acre ecological preserve on the border of Oceanside and Carlsbad. Shapiro will discuss improving the lagoon's habitat and climate change resiliency. She will talk about the progress of plans to restore the lagoon to its natural state by removing the weir that blocks the flow of water to the sea.

Natalie Shapiro is the executive director of Buena Vista Audubon Society (BVAS) in Oceanside, a position she has held since 2018. The Nature Center is home to the Buena Vista Audubon Society. Prior to this, she served on the Board of BVAS which she joined in 2012 as a volunteer, helping lead children's education classes and engaging in publicity and conservation advocacy.

Before joining BVAS, she worked for federal and state agencies in various states, assessing stream and river health. She has an MS in Environmental Studies from the University of Montana and a BA in Biology from UC Santa Cruz.

The BVAS was chartered in 1951 as the coastal North San Diego County chapter of the National Audubon Society and has approximately 1,300 member households. Their programs help foster a knowledge and appreciation for the plants and animals that make up the natural ecosystem of our community.

BVAS is a volunteer organization; over 150 volunteers run their nature center and programs, with the help of three part-time staff. BVAS is a member and community-supported organization, with the bulk of their operating funds coming from membership dues and donations. They are a nonprofit, 501 (c) (3) corporation.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.