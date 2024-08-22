Jo Ann Baccaglio Fowler left this earth peacefully, joining her loved ones in heaven. Born in San Francisco to Joseph and Margaret Corcoran Baccaglio, she explored her grandparents' halls and trails including Thomas and Emily Shirley Corcoran's Agua Caliente Hotel and Mary and James Baccaglio's Novato ranch.

She graduated as the 1954 Salutatorian from Sonoma Valley High School, attended Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles, and earned her Bachelor's degree from San Francisco State College. Jo Ann was an educator for 39 years and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Married to Gordon Fowler of Kenwood, Jo Ann moved to Fallbrook, California and dedicated her life to her faith, family, and teaching in Vista elementary schools. Retiring to Sonoma, Jo Ann had leadership roles at Friends In Sonoma Helping (FISH), Delta Kappa Gamma Society for Women Educators, Sonoma Valley High School Alumni Association and as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis Solano Church Sonoma.

Jo Ann knew how much she was loved, inspired us with the gratitude she felt for her life and wished you each the same. Jo Ann, Mom, Nan, we remember you as we met you – optimistic, open hearted, generous, and intrigued by the world. Thank you for your unwavering friendship and love.

Jo Ann was predeceased by her husband Gordon David Fowler in 2008. Jo Ann is survived by her children Mary Ann (Rob Burgess), Tom (Linda Fowler), Kathy (Robert Powers), Dan (Jeannie Fowler), Margaret (Phil Leonelli), Patrick (Mike King) and by her grandchildren Gordon (Katie Fowler), Bethany (Greg Amarra), Phil Leonelli (Dennise Venegas), Allison (Ryan Davis), Tim Leonelli (Katie Beckvold), J. Patrick Burgess, Maggie Powers, Jake (Lilli Fowler), Brigid Powers, Andrew Burgess, Tommy Fowler and by her great grandchildren Drew Candela, Georgia Fowler, Henry Fowler, Teddy Amarra, Brooklyn Davis, Melanie Amarra, and her nieces Denise (Ivor Horsfall), Audrey (Dave Flood), and by her nephew Duane (Shannon Sinclair) and by her dearest lifelong friends Virginia Valente Randall, Tony Salmon Rosasco and Jan Lockhart.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary Vigil at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2024, at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 W Napa St., Sonoma. A Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2024 at St Francis Solano Church, 469 3rd St W, Sonoma, with a reception following in Fr. Roberts Hall. Private interment will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jo Ann's memory can be made to St Francis Solano Church, Friends In Sonoma Helping (FISH), or your favorite charity. Links and details at Duggan's Mission Chapel, Sonoma.