Luella Brotherton, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2024, at the remarkable age of 99. Born and raised in Clarion, Iowa, Luella's life was marked by love, dedication, and a spirit of adventure.

A graduate of Clarion High School, Class of 1943, Luella moved to Pasadena, California, with a friend, where she later met her husband, Jack, who passed away in 1998. Together, they established Brotherton's Farmhouse Restaurant, a beloved community establishment from 1937 to 1986.

Luella's legacy extends through her devoted family: three children – Brent, Marlene, and Laurie – 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, each reflecting her lively spirit and love.

She was passionate about travel, often exploring with Jack in their motorhome across continents and the U.S., and excelled at playing cards, a game she enjoyed with friends and family. Luella was a cherished presence in the communities of Fallbrook, Pasadena, and Clarion. Her vibrant personality and deep connections will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

A celebration of Luella's life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Fallbrook. The service will be live-streamed on the church's website for those unable to attend in person.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fallbrook Senior Center in Luella's honor. Her memory will continue to inspire and warm the hearts of her family and all who were touched by her love.

Link to donation website: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XXPUH4J9PDKVL

Link to watch service: https://ctklc-fallbrook.org/services/watch-live