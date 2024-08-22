It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ann Myers, 91, on July 31, 2024, in a local hospital. She rests peacefully in the arms of her husband and in the care and love of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Martha Ann Myers was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Madera, California to Robert and Ruby Braddy. She attended local schools and went to Fresno State. While in college, Ann met the love of her life, Lowell R. "Rich" Myers. On April 6, 1952, they married in Monterey and began their 64 years together as a couple.

Upon graduation, Rich was commissioned in the U.S. Navy, received his wings as a Naval Aviator, and together they served our country for almost 30 years. During their time in the Navy, they stayed side by side as they conducted a phenomenal career which included nine aviation fighter commands, a Carrier Air Wing command and a Navy Fighter Wing command.

Their assignment also included ship commands, the fleet oiler (USS Truckee (AO-47) and the carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67). They completed their service to the country in Washington, DC while in command of U.S. Naval District One in the Navy Yard.

To compensate for the stress and separation caused by the war in Viet Nam, and with a move to Virginia, Ann decided that she and the children would follow the ship. Their two daughters went to boarding school in France and Ann homeschooled their son.

Moving from country to country, Ann was able to maximize their time together as the aircraft carrier went from port to port in the Mediterranean. This adventure is the source of so many precious family memories and holidays.

Retiring from the Navy allowed Ann and Rich to focus their love of family, their dedication to Christ, and a desire to meet and embrace new friends, into a new role in the community.

On their return to California, they joined the SonRise Christian Fellowship in Fallbrook and became directly involved with every aspect of the Church. In 2001, they answered a call to open a Christian centered youth camp in Shaver Lake, California. Their links to SonRise provided many camping events at the center for all of the youth programs at the church.

In 2012, they returned to Fallbrook and reengaged in all facets of the community and of course SonRise. The dedication to their faith, their family and the community continued for the remainder of their lives.

Ann and Rich are survived by a loving family, three children, Susi (Scott) Heath, Manteca; Beth Ann (TJ) Murray, Valley Center and a son Michael who lives in Idaho; four grandchildren Chris (Zineb) McConnell, Lizzie (Auston) Ellis, Becky (Allen) Nelson and Coleman (Dayna) Murray; great-grandchildren include Jameson McConnell, Liam and Frankie Mae Ellis, Gracie Nelson and Layton and Emersyn Murray.

There will be a memorial service for Ann at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at SonRise Christian Fellowship. The church is located at 365 Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. A private family interment will occur at Miramar National Cemetery where Ann and Rich will reunite.

In lieu of flowers you are encouraged to donate to the charity of your choice or to SonRise Christian Fellowship Vacation Bible School 2025.