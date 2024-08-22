Mr. Constitution to speak at Republican Women meeting

FALLBROOK – The guest speaker for the Sept. 13 meeting of the Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook (a women-led organization that welcomes men at all events and meetings) will be Douglas Gibbs, "Mr. Constitution", an outspoken proponent for the spread of constitutional literacy and patriotic advocacy.

Gibbs is the president of the Constitution Association, fellow of the American Freedom Alliance, a Sentinel for the Heritage Foundation, and a proud Navy veteran. He is an author, public speaker, instructor and radio talk show host airing on Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on KPRZ AM/FM.

All are invited to attend the meeting on Friday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. RSVP by Sept. 10 at https://rwcfallbrook.org/. Cost $10.

Submitted by the Republican Women of CA – Fallbrook.