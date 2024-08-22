On the road to college success

I am a Fallbrook native who graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2006. Thanks to my counselor, Jaime Miramontes. I was able to pursue a college education.

Right after high school, I attended CSUSB but dropped out. Four years later, I returned to MiraCosta College to get an associate degree and then pursued a bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies and a Master's in Public Health.

After finishing, I got accepted to the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, in their doctoral program for education.

Currently, I am at Fallbrook High School helping students become the better version of t...