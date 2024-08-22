On the road to college success

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
I am a Fallbrook native who graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2006. Thanks to my counselor, Jaime Miramontes. I was able to pursue a college education.
Right after high school, I attended CSUSB but dropped out. Four years later, I returned to MiraCosta College to get an associate degree and then pursued a bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies and a Master's in Public Health.
After finishing, I got accepted to the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, in their doctoral program for education.
Currently, I am at Fallbrook High School helping students become the better version of t...
