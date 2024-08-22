Sullivan yearbook given first-place ribbon at county fair

The San Diego County Fair's Student Showcase includes high school and middle school yearbooks. The 2023-24 Sullivan Middle School yearbook was awarded a first-place ribbon at the 2024 county fair.

"I'm super excited," said Sullivan yearbook advisor Melissa Ledri.

"They did a lot of work," Ledri said. "This helps validate what they did and all the stuff they put into it."

The fair's Student Showcase does not have head-to-head judging other than for Best of Class or Best of Show. A point system determines whether individual entries receive first, second, or third place. "They have rubrics that t...