Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Tri-tip dinners start this Thursday

Last updated Aug 22, 2024 4:36pm0
Share

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA students are once again hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinners before all home football games. This will be the 25th year of serving these delicious dinners.

Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The first home game and dinner is Thursday, Aug. 22.

Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15. Call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 for more information or just show up.

This is a fund-raiser for FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year. All residents are encouraged to come and support this nationally recognized FFA and cheer the local football team on to a successful season.

The other home football games are on Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Oct. 18 (Homecoming), and Nov. 1.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School FFA.

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/23/2024 19:20