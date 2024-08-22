Tri-tip dinners start this Thursday

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA students are once again hosting their famous Tri-Tip BBQ dinners before all home football games. This will be the 25th year of serving these delicious dinners.
Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The first home game and dinner is Thursday, Aug. 22.
Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $15. Call the Ag department at 760-723-6300 ext. 2508 for more information or just show up.
This is a fund-raiser for FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year. All residents are encouraged to come and support this nationally recognized FFA and cheer the local football team on to a successful season.
The other home football games are on Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Oct. 18 (Homecoming), and Nov. 1.
Submitted by Fallbrook High School FFA.
