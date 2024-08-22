Bakers win big with art pieces

FALLBROOK – Every one of the six pieces the Bakers entered in the Fallbrook Artists Association's latest exhibits have been awarded prizes. Karen Langer Baker won one first place, one third place and two honorable mentions.

Larry Baker won one third place and one honorable mention; he also received a first place award for his collage, "Illustrated Man," at North Coast Art Gallery's 72nd Annual Open Juried show. This is the third time it has received a first place award, one of them being at this year's San Diego Fair's Fine Art Competition.

Submitted by the Bakers....