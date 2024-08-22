Operatic ballet to be performed at Mission Theater

FALLBROOK – A tale of the Wild West that has it all… a girl, an outlaw, a sheriff, and a love worth more than all the gold in California! Cinballera Entertainment presents Giacomo Puccini’s “La Fanciulla del West,” aka “The Girl of the Golden West!”

The show starts with an original three-person ballet by co-founders Tiffany and Rebekah Brannan, choreographed to a stunning symphonic suite of the opera! The opera will be accompanied by piano and sung in Italian with silent film-inspired title cards for translation. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m.

For tickets go to htt...