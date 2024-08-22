Pianist to play for Freaney and Friends

FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free August concert will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the library and will feature Dr. Sonya Schumann.

Schumann is an expressive and imaginative pianist, both in solo and collaborative performances, and has enjoyed performing most recently with the San Diego Symphony and Mainly Mozart. Also active as a collaborative chamber musician, she is a strong advocate for new music, with many albums and recordings across multiple ensembles available on Spotify.

In addition to performing, she is passionate about teaching She has appeared...