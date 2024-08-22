Theatre Talk: Upcoming shows

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
There is no time like the present to book tickets for any of these great shows.
Broadway San Diego will present "Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse" in concert Oct. 22 and 23, at 3651 Fourth Ave. For tickets, call 619-564-3000 or visit www.broadwaysd.com.
California Center for the Arts brings "Jersey Boys" Sept 13-Oct. 6 at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. Preview prices for Sept. 13 and 14. For tickets, call 760-839-4149 or visit www.artcenter.org.
The Cygnet Theatre in Old Town will run "Rocky Horror Picture Show" Sept. 11 thru Oct. 20, 4040 Twiggs St. For tickets, call 619-337-1525 or vis...
