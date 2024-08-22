Applications open Aug. 29 for county rental assistance units in three affordable housing developments

The county's Housing and Community Development Services is opening a waitlist for renters who are interested in living in three new housing developments with dedicated units supporting seniors, low-income families and disabled adults experiencing homelessness.

These units are supported by Project-Based Housing Choice Voucher (PBV) rental assistance. Eligible applicants will be selected from the waitlist and, if approved by the landlord, would pay an affordable rent that is equal to approximately 30% of their income.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 a.m., applications will become available an...