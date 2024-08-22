Asbestos and wildfire exposure: A hidden danger

ORLANDO, Florida – Wildfires are a growing concern, not only for the immediate threat they pose but also for the hidden dangers that can emerge in their aftermath. One such danger is asbestos exposure, a hazardous material often present in older buildings.

When these structures burn, asbestos fibers can become airborne, leading to increased health risks for those in the vicinity. Prolonged asbestos exposure is the primary cause of mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

Early mesothelioma symptoms often include chest pain and shortness of breath, but they can be subtle and easily overlooked, making early diagnosis challenging.

The connection between wildfire exposure and asbestos is particularly concerning in areas with aging infrastructure. According to recent mesothelioma statistics, the incidence of this cancer is relatively low, but the prognosis remains poor due to its late-stage diagnosis.

Understanding the risks associated with asbestos exposure during wildfires is crucial for public health, as it can help in developing strategies to protect vulnerable populations and reduce the long-term impact of these devastating events.

For more information, visit https://www.asbestos.com/asbestos/natural-disasters/ and https://www.asbestos.com/mesothelioma/symptoms/.

Submitted by the Mesothelioma Center.