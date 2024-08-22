Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Garden Club holds annual Summer Picnic

Fallbrook Garden Club members show the products of their gardens at their annual Summer Picnic, from left, Marci Eisenstadt, Donna Shanahan, Marie Waller, Mary Patz, Joanne Ferguson, Suzanne Kestell and Jane Carpenter. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Members, family and friends met at Live Oak Park on Aug. 8 for their annual Summer Picnic and vegetable/fruit contest. Entries included lots of tomatoes, several types of squashes, eggplant, and peaches.

The winning categories were tiniest, weirdest, most colorful, funniest, fattiest, prettiest, and a banana look-a-like. A fun time was had by all.

Their new season begins with the Sept. 24 general meeting. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

FGC is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, In...

 

