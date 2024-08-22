Fallbrook Garden Club holds annual Summer Picnic

FALLBROOK – Members, family and friends met at Live Oak Park on Aug. 8 for their annual Summer Picnic and vegetable/fruit contest. Entries included lots of tomatoes, several types of squashes, eggplant, and peaches.

The winning categories were tiniest, weirdest, most colorful, funniest, fattiest, prettiest, and a banana look-a-like. A fun time was had by all.

Their new season begins with the Sept. 24 general meeting. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

FGC is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, In...