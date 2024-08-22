How to protect yourself from particulate matter from wildfire smoke

It’s pretty inevitable living in California, even if your home is not in the path of a fire, you can still be affected by smoke particles released into the air from wildfires.

We are seeing wildfires throughout Southern California, and these will increase in weeks and months to come. Particulate matter is the main public health threat during short-term exposure to wildfire smoke, so it’s crucial to protect yourself.

Really, it’s about common sense. If you can see the smoke, if you can smell the smoke, chances are the particulate matter levels are high. If you can do that, you should exercise c...