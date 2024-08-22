ServiceMaster Restore shares essential tips to prepare and respond to power outages in California

ATLANTA –After all of the recent power outages across California, more than 28,000 customers have been affected statewide. Over 10,000 customers have experienced power outages near Lake Tahoe alone. Residents of these areas are encouraged to make sure they’re prepared for the increase in frequency of these power disruptions.

Wildfires, severe weather, and other natural disasters are becoming more and more common, with the risk of power outages continuing to increase as well. To help local residents in California stay safe, informed, and prepared, ServiceMaster Restore is providing guidance on...