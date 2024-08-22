So-Cal Chef Open – A triumph!

Dodging over 500 celebrants at the So-Cal Chef Open, I was drawn by the tantalizing aromas drifting about the grounds of Peltzer Farms in Temecula. It resembled a splendid outdoor cafe where guests were treated to a rich, satisfying culinary experience. Upbeat music and the happy chatter of guests added to the joyous ambiance.

Guests were celebrating premier chefs and delightful culinary creations. All 11 entries in the Aug. 12 competition were innovative, artistic, and delectable. The majority of the chefs belong to an exclusive club of award winners in various chef competitions. Choosing winners from this elite group of chefs was a monumental task for the judges.

The event, now in its 17th year, was presented by Murrieta Hot Springs Resort with proceeds benefiting Oak Grove Center. The center is an organization that assists youth who have suffered severe challenges.

Oak Grove helps to rebuild the lives of at-risk and special needs youth through various programs, including the Culinary Creations program, which equips students with job skills necessary for success in the areas of baking, coffee, and the hospitality industry.

Chef winners placed in two award categories – the Pinnacle Award, and People's Choice. The Pinnacle was chosen by five qualified judges who selected the winning dishes based on a combination of taste, flavors, presentation, and overall appeal. People's Choice award recipients were chosen by the event guests. Each attendee was given three tickets, which were placed in the chefs' individual ballot boxes.

Executive Chef Mario Amaral of Savage Chef Bar & Grill in Menifee was honored with first place in both categories. He also won the Pinnacle Award in 2022 and 2023.

After winning the first place Pinnacle Award, Chef Mario commented, "It's an honor doing this every year for the kids, and I am so proud to be here once again."

Chef Mario was overcome with gratitude when it was announced that he also placed first in People's Choice. He commented, "I was really not expecting this – thank you."

The luscious winning creation so revered by the judges and guests, was an inventive Porcini Crusted Lamb. The lamb was dusted with porcini, and then grilled over red glowing embers. Clouds of smoke filled the air with an intoxicating aroma. Once plated, the lamb was encircled by summer corn and a soft, slightly sweet heirloom tomato confit.

The lamb was tender with a hint of smoke flavor. Fresh summer truffles added a savory touch, and the flavor was further amplified by textures of olive oil and natural jus. Garnishes of edible flowers added a burst of color. All ingredients blended perfectly – no flavor was too powerful, or too weak. It was an artfully created presentation.

Second place Pinnacle Award winner was Chef Ramon Garcia of Angelo's Brick Oven Pizzeria in Wildomar. This was his first So-Cal Chef Open. Previously, he had been a member of the California Culinary Olympic Team.

The dish that Chef Ramon chose to showcase was Surf & Turf. The "surf" portion included sautéed sea scallops. The scallops weren't in the pan for long, but the expert turning of the shellfish, and the spitting of juice from the pan as it cooked, was fascinating to watch.

Smoked strip loin steak provided the "turf." These two stars of the show were served on a bed of parsnip purée finished with a Syrah wine demi-glace. Crispy pancetta, sautéed spinach, and handmade tricolor gnocchi added life to the dish. The imaginative creation was then garnished with parsley and pimento.

Third place Pinnacle Award winner was Executive Chef Taylor Israelsen of Avensole Winery, Temecula. Chef Taylor also placed third for Pinnacle in 2023, and first place as a sous chef in 2020.

Her entry was Lamb Croustade – which included lamb loin and belly, as well as lamb bacon, green onion, and a sweet coconut panna cotta. Duxelles of jicama and bamboo shoots lent an exotic touch. Caramelized cabbage, carrot purée, onion purée, and ginger were flavorful additions. The savory and sweet flavors blended magnificently. Crowning the dish was a delicate leaf tuile (wafer) with a hint of lemon.

Second place People's Choice winner was Executive Chef Matthew Steffen of Murrieta Hot Springs Resort. He has a history of winning culinary awards, including the first place Pinnacle Award in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, Chef Matthew was awarded the second place Pinnacle Award.

Chef Matthew was grateful for the award, and commented, "I just do this for the kids."

A Wood-fired Berkshire Pig creation was Chef Matthew's entry. The pig was purchased from Thompson Heritage Ranch in Ramona where the meat quality is high because they feed the pigs certified organic hay and non-GMO food. The Berkshire pork was tender with a hint of sweetness.

Chef Matthew served it with a rich dry-aged goat cheese. The fresh-milled polenta and buttered baby corn further amplified the dish. A bit of large leaf sorrel lent a lemony flavor to the pork. The accompanying fennel bacon jam was a perfect complement. The bacon used in the handmade jam was from the belly of the same Berkshire pig – giving life to Chef Matthew's theme of "sustainability."

Third place People's Choice was won by Executive Chef Ben Diaz of Cork Fire Kitchen in Temecula. He has appeared on various television shows including Food Network's Chef Wanted.

Chef Ben's entry was Carnitas Tacos. He mentioned that he was "searching for the perfect taco," but he quit searching and decided to make it himself. Chef Ben said he "thought outside the box, to create something unique." The tacos included braised pork that was cooked for eight hours. The pork was served in flour tortillas, which were handmade using a Sonoran recipe.

Chef Ben's creation of an inventive white bean mole definitely took much thought. He also added smoked cotija cheese and crispy cheese to the taco, as well as salsa verde and chile rojo sauces of his own creation. The result of his efforts was a taco that was truly a marvel.

Another entrant was Executive Chef Chris Gimeno of Corbeaux in Old Town Temecula. He prepared a Coffee and Raspberry Encrusted Filet Mignon. It was a creative combination, and an innovative marriage of flavors. The filet mignon was tender. A hint of the coffee/raspberry flavor was absorbed by the leek, and the edible nasturtium leaves were a fresh touch! True elegance.

Grand Master Chef JoJo (Joseph Saady), who is known for his cooking-related television show, "This Is Fire," showcased Asparagus Risotto. He used the asparagus/broccoli risotto as a base, and added an explosion of flavor with octopus. The surprisingly tender octopus, which had been flown in from Spain, was sliced, and then brined in red cabbage juice. The cabbage juice lent a purple tint and a subtle sweet/peppery flavor to the octopus.

Chef JoJo dotted the risotto with square "balsamic gummies" – his own creation.The gummies lent a pop of smoky and tart flavor to the dish. Fermented truffles and caviar were a delightful and delicious addition. Chef JoJo crowned his elaborate creation with octopus-shaped crackers that he fashioned from octopus ink. It was truly a culinary work of art.

"I love food, and love the passion behind it, and love how I can manipulate it," Chef JoJo noted.

Many accolades go to each chef who participated in the intense competition. Each dish presented was thoughtfully contrived. Hours of careful thought, research, cooking, tasting, and more thought, went into each entry.

When the So-Cal Chef Open commenced, no one except the chefs themselves could know how much emotional and mental energy went into each culinary presentation. Also, the sheer volume of food that was prepared for 500 guests was staggering.

The chefs not only prepared the dishes, but prepared them with attention to detail and blending of flavors. It was an incredible feat! Each chef is a winner!