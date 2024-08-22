Temecula Valley Hospital nationally recognized for its commitment to quality care for heart attacks and strokes

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital has received three American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines® achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when...