Car ends up in wrong lane, causing traffic disruption

A traffic incident involving a white Toyota Corolla and a black pickup truck occurred on the eastbound lanes of E. Mission Rd and Riverview Ln at about 5:08 pm today. The collision led to significant disruptions during the evening rush hour as emergency services scrambled to clear the scene and restore traffic flow.

According to the initial reports, the white Toyota Corolla collided with a black pickup truck. The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes, blocking traffic. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) was notified immediately, and units were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The first responders arrived, confirming that both vehicles were blocking the eastbound lanes. Fire department personnel were on the scene by 5:24 PM, and they requested towing services for the vehicles.

Adams Towing Service was notified at 5:25 PM and arrived approximately 20 minutes later. By this time, traffic had backed up significantly, and the blocked lanes were causing delays for many commuters.

Despite the severity of the incident, no serious injuries were reported. Emergency services cleared the lanes, with the final vehicle removed and the roadway fully reopened by approximately 6 pm.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the CHP.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.