Palomar College employee receives exclusive fellowship

SAN MARCOS – The National Community College Hispanic Council has selected Nellie Martinez of Palomar College as one of 25 fellows in a yearlong program designed to advance the number of Hispanics in leadership positions in the nation’s community colleges.

Martinez is a project director for three federally funded TRIO program grants at Palomar. TRIO is an educational opportunity outreach program designed to motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Martinez said the fellowship will positively impact her work in providing access to community college students who might otherwise not seek a higher education.

“I found this career as a way to give back,” she said. “My love for the position I’m in now is because I was a recipient of support from different people and programs. I would not have had the understanding to go to college unless someone offered me their hand when I needed help.”

“I could not be more proud of Nellie receiving this recognition and opportunity to grow in her career,” said Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, Superintendent/President of Palomar College. “Our students benefit from Nellie’s dedication and our colleagues truly appreciate her commitment to Palomar.”

In her role at Palomar, Martinez works with more than 2,000 students in middle schools and high schools, and adults seeking access to college. The programs she oversees all encourage students to see the value of a college education and help to show them the steps to go to college and succeed once they get there.

“I want to learn how I can better close the gaps for these students,” she said. “We want to offer them access to college and help more students receive their degree or certificate in their chosen field.”

Martinez knows well the obstacles to obtaining a college degree. When she was five months old, she and her family migrated from Michoacan, Mexico to Rainbow, where her father was an agricultural worker. She loved going to school, but she did not realize she would be ineligible for financial aid for college because of her undocumented status.

“I knew about the idea of college only because I assumed college was mandatory,” she said. “I understood the concept of being undocumented, but I didn’t realize the impact it would have on me."

She was able to obtain $8,000 in scholarships that allowed her to attend Cal State University San Marcos. She graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a minor in sociology. In 2013, she earned a master’s degree in higher education administration from National University.

After Martinez earned her bachelor’s degree, she got a job at Palomar working on grant programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education. Her job involved working with families to provide a more holistic approach for students. As part of her role, she chaperoned 90 high school students at the University of San Diego for four weeks. The students were participating in the Palomar College TRIO Upward Bound grant program at the time.

“It was stressful, but a most enjoyable time,” she said. “The kids were like my own.” She now serves as a project director overseeing TRIO Educational Talent Search and TRIO North County Educational Opportunity Center.

As part of the fellowship starting in September, Martinez will attend seminars and symposiums, work with a mentor and develop a career plan.

“I want to find my voice in spaces where important conversations are being had regarding student services and equitable initiatives to increase student success,” she said.

