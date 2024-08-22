Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rodriguez is one of 250 recipients of the James Patterson Award

Serenity Serda, Village News Intern | Last updated Aug 22, 2024 4:46pm
Rosa Rodriguez is a library staff member for the CSUSM university library. Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook resident Rosa Rodriguez was among 250 librarians and library workers across the country selected to receive a $200 bonus sponsored by best-selling author James Patterson.

Recipients of this award were anonymously nominated by their peers. Although Rodriguez does not know who nominated her, her long-lasting impact in student outreach at the California State University of San Marcos Library leaves no room for doubt that she was more than deserving of this award.

Rodriguez grew up in North County as a first generation American, moving to Fallbrook eight years ago. As a mother of two, sh...

 

