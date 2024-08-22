Rodriguez is one of 250 recipients of the James Patterson Award

Fallbrook resident Rosa Rodriguez was among 250 librarians and library workers across the country selected to receive a $200 bonus sponsored by best-selling author James Patterson.

Recipients of this award were anonymously nominated by their peers. Although Rodriguez does not know who nominated her, her long-lasting impact in student outreach at the California State University of San Marcos Library leaves no room for doubt that she was more than deserving of this award.

Rodriguez grew up in North County as a first generation American, moving to Fallbrook eight years ago. As a mother of two, sh...